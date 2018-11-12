Thugs of Hindostan box office collection Day 4: Aamir Khan starrer falls on its face, witnesses worst Diwali Sunday ever

Thugs of Hindostan box office collection day 4: Aamir Khan starrer has been on a decline. (Source: Twitter)

Thugs of Hindostan box office collection day 4: Bill Gates in an essay in 1996 wrote that ‘content is the king’ while describing the future of the Internet as a marketplace for content. The logic applies to Bollywood more than ever in 2018 – a year that has witnessed content-driven films like Andhadhun, Stree and Badhai Ho performing way better than expectations. The phrase also proved true in case of big-budget movies like Race 3, Baazaar, Fanney Khan and now, Thugs of Hindostan, as substandard content failed to live up to expectations.

Thugs of Hindostan starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh in lead roles was supposed to be the biggest film of the year, releasing across 7000 screens across the globe. The hype around the movie helped it get the biggest opening for a Hindi film ever by earning over Rs 50 crore on day 1.

However, poor reviews and word of mouth played its part and the occupancy rates have been on a decline since the second day. Thugs of Hindostan witnessed the worst Diwali Sunday ever on November 12 – the fourth day of its release. “Worst Diwali Sunday ever, 30% occupancy across India on first Sunday for an Aamir Khan-Amitabh bacchan starrer, UNBELIEVABLE #ThugsOfHindostan,” trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted.

Even though the official collection for day 4 is not out yet, Kadel tweeted that it should around Rs 16 crore which is a major setback for the makers.

#ThugsOfHindostan MONDAY- Many morning shows across India has got cancelled because of no audience. Entire trade & Exhibitors are in State of SHOCK. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 12, 2018

The film witnessed a 44.33% decline in business on Friday and another 19.47% on Saturday. The decline has come with no real competition on box office, at least in the North Indian markets. With a poor weekend, it is unlikely that the film will pick up from Monday onwards and the makers might even suffer losses.

The DOWNFALL continues… #ThugsOfHindostan gets weaker with each passing day… With biz declining further on Day 3 [Sat], the writing is clear on the wall… Will find it tough to sustain from Day 5 [Mon] onwards… #TOH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2018

