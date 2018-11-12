Thugs of Hindostan box office collection Day 4: Aamir Khan starrer falls on its face, witnesses worst Diwali Sunday ever

By: | Published: November 12, 2018 10:48 AM

Thugs of Hindostan box office collection day 4: The Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer has failed to capitalise on a great start. Can it survive till the next weekend?

Thugs of hindostan, Thugs of hindostan box office collection, Thugs of hindostan box office collection day 4, Thugs of hindostan collection, Thugs of hindostan movie collection, Thugs of hindostan trailer, aamir khan, amitabh bachchan, Thugs of hindostan day 4 collection, Thugs of hindostan newsThugs of Hindostan box office collection day 4: Aamir Khan starrer has been on a decline. (Source: Twitter)

Thugs of Hindostan box office collection day 4: Bill Gates in an essay in 1996 wrote that ‘content is the king’ while describing the future of the Internet as a marketplace for content. The logic applies to Bollywood more than ever in 2018 – a year that has witnessed content-driven films like Andhadhun, Stree and Badhai Ho performing way better than expectations. The phrase also proved true in case of big-budget movies like Race 3, Baazaar, Fanney Khan and now, Thugs of Hindostan, as substandard content failed to live up to expectations.

Thugs of Hindostan starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh in lead roles was supposed to be the biggest film of the year, releasing across 7000 screens across the globe. The hype around the movie helped it get the biggest opening for a Hindi film ever by earning over Rs 50 crore on day 1.

However, poor reviews and word of mouth played its part and the occupancy rates have been on a decline since the second day. Thugs of Hindostan witnessed the worst Diwali Sunday ever on November 12 – the fourth day of its release. “Worst Diwali Sunday ever, 30% occupancy across India on first Sunday for an Aamir Khan-Amitabh bacchan starrer, UNBELIEVABLE #ThugsOfHindostan,” trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted.

Even though the official collection for day 4 is not out yet, Kadel tweeted that it should around Rs 16 crore which is a major setback for the makers.

The film witnessed a 44.33% decline in business on Friday and another 19.47% on Saturday. The decline has come with no real competition on box office, at least in the North Indian markets. With a poor weekend, it is unlikely that the film will pick up from Monday onwards and the makers might even suffer losses.

“The DOWNFALL continues… #ThugsOfHindostan gets weaker with each passing day… With biz declining further on Day 3 [Sat], the writing is clear on the wall… Will find it tough to sustain from Day 5 [Mon] onwards… #TOH,” movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Sunday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Thugs of Hindostan box office collection Day 4: Aamir Khan starrer falls on its face, witnesses worst Diwali Sunday ever
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition