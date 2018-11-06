Thugs of Hindostan box-office collection: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan starrer set to earn whopping Rs 50 cr on day 1

By: | Published: November 6, 2018 2:32 PM

Thugs of Hindostan box-office collection: The buzz is strong around Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer and the film is expected to break many records on its release.

Thugs of Hindostan box office collection: Aamir Khan starrer is set for a big opening. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

It’s Diwali time and the biggest Bollywood film of 2018 is set to hit theatres on November 7. The buzz is strong around Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ and the film is expected to break many box-office records on its release. Over the years, Aamir Khan has emerged as the trend-setter in Bollywood by becoming the first man to breach the Rs 100-cr, 200-cr and 300-cr marks with Ghajini, 3 Idiots and PK, respectively.

His last release Dangal had raked in a mammoth Rs 387.38 crores on box office, just short of touching the Rs 400-cr mark. The actor would like to achieve the milestone with Vijay Krishna Acharya’s ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ that also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

The 164-minute long film, which is a relatively long run time, will eye many records starting with its day 1 collection. Shah Rukh Khan’s grand heist drama ‘Happy New Year’ currently holds the record for the highest first-day collection of Rs 44.97 crore, followed by the epic blockbuster ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ which earned Rs 41 crore.

WATCH | Thugs of Hindostan trailer

Trade analysts believe that Thugs should easily earn around Rs 50 crore on day 1 and surpass these films. “The screen count is going to be massive, ticket rates have been enhanced and moreover, it’s the coming together of Yash Raj Films, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan,” Trade analyst Taran Adarsh told Bollywood Hungama.

Akshaye Rathi, film exhibitor and distributor, said that all the elements have come together to make it the highest opening Hindi film. “After all, it has Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif in the cast, it has the scale, is backed by Yash Raj Films etc,” he added.

READ | Box office prediction 2018

In a recent interview, Aamir had said that Thugs of Hindostan is more like a Manmohan Desai film from the 70s which doesn’t have a lot of patriotism as it talks about the independence of a fictitious kingdom which the Britishers have taken over.

Trade analyst Amod Mehra believes this could be another reason behind the film’s success as there would be nostalgia attached to it. “Though the trend today is of content-driven film, but at the same time, we also enjoy illogical fantasy comic capers. It looks like an ideal Diwali entertainer. The movie should cross Rs. 50 crore in the first day itself,” he told Bollywood Hungama.

Thugs of Hindostan is Aamir Khan’s first Diwali release since ‘Raja Hindustani’ in 1996. The film has absolutely no competition on box-office and should reign till the release of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 later this month.

