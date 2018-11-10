Thugs of Hindostan box office collection: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan movie faces big fall on day 2, earns only Rs 29 crore

The movie, which had a massive opening day with collection of Rs 52.25 crore, could only earn Rs 29.25 crore on Friday.

Bollywood star Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Thugs of Hindostan suffered a big fall in box office collections on Day 2. The movie, which had a massive opening day with collection of Rs 52.25 crore, could only earn Rs 29.25 crore on Friday. The dismal box office performance came in the Diwali weekend when movies are expected to do better than average. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that the movie may enter into a sustainability crisis if it doesn’t take a positive upturn on Friday. “And the DECLINE begins… #ThugsOfHindostan slips on Day 2, facing a fall during #Diwali holidays… Mass belt / single screens are holding better, but the cracks are already showing at plexes… Day 3 [Sat] and Day 4 [Sun] are extremely crucial… #TOH (sic)” Adarsh said on Twitter.

“#ThugsOfHindostan has to show a positive upturn on Day 3 [today], else its sustainability from Day 5 [Mon] onwards will be extremely doubtful… One thing is crystal clear: #TOH has NOT met the monumental expectations… The BO numbers are doing the talking now, (sic)” he added.

The performance dipped after the movie received poor reviews from critics. Adarsh himself rated the movie as a big dissapointment and gave it two stars. “#ThugsOfHindostan may reap the benefit of the holiday period + tremendous hype + impressive names in its cast… But will find it difficult to sustain after the initial euphoria settles down… #TOH is a golden opportunity lost, a KING-SIZED DISAPPOINTMENT!,” he had tweeted.

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave a single star to the movie and termed it a “Thuggery on a large scale”. “ …you also expect a modicum of quality filmmaking because you can’t get more A-list than Yash Raj Films, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan… what you get instead is nothing but a massive cherry-picking enterprise from big entertainers of the past, many of them YRF’s own,” Gupta wrote in her review. . Not only do you end up picking up on past films, scenes and references, you are left struggling with staleness and boredom. The writing is shockingly pedestrian,” she wrote in her review.

The Vijay Krishna Acharya-directed movie stars many a-listers from the movie including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Ronit Roy.