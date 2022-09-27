This Tourism Day, discover beautiful Indian destinations with these series

Ye Kaali Kaali Ankhein

Ye Kaali Kaali Ankhein is a dark humour mixed with thrilling elements. The series is set in the fictional town of Onkara but shot all over India — from Mumbai to Madhya Pradesh. It features the stunning city of Bhopal with its beautiful lakes, and rich architectural heritage lining, making for a delightful view. The Omkareshwar temple and many other centuries-old temples lined on the banks of the Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh are a complete visual treat.

Little Things Season 4

Little Things depicts that every tiny thing makes love beautiful. This series has been filmed in Kerala-Gods Own Country. The beautiful scenery and backwaters of Munnar, Kochi, and Alleppey play a crucial part in the plot and provide spectators a visual tour of the state.

Mismatched

Rajasthan’s beautiful forts, rocky landscapes, vibrant marketplaces, and Havelis have always attracted travellers. Mismatched is filmed in this stunning state and is guaranteed to inspire travel goals among viewers. The episodes depict Jaipur’s opulent royal architecture while the heroes deal with romantic dilemmas.

Masaba Masaba Season 2

This series, an exquisite biographical drama, is the ideal fusion of humour and mystery. This series takes you to Kashmir- The Paradise on Earth with breathtaking mountains, attractive valleys, and stunning landscapes. The lush green valley surrounded by the snow-capped mountains and towering fir and poplar trees in Gulmarg is the perfect spot to unwind and recharge if you’re planning a vacation there!

The Fabulous Lives of the Bollywood Wives Season 2

Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Panday and Seema Sajdeh showcase the essence of friendship and plan a jungle safari to Jawai, the hills of leopards, in the Pali district in Rajasthan which is among the very few places in India where you can easily admire these fantastic animals. A picturesque area that is also home to other wild animals and various migratory birds. The area is rich in prairies, riverbeds, and pastures.