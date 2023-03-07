This is why ‘Happy Family: Conditions Apply’ is the most unique and clutter-breaking series you will see on OTT

Happy Family is a debut for Hatssoff Production for their original content on OTT. Known for their family comedies like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi, there is a lot of excitement and expectations for Happy Family

In a generation, where OTT grounds are flooded with dark and edgy content, the upcoming Prime Video Original Family comedy series ‘Happy Family: Conditions Apply‘ is an off-the-grid show that is apt content for the family audience. Not going completely in the lanes of the superlative Gen-Z way, this show brings back what we had been missing for years – a mass relatability with Indian Households.

The recently released witty teaser immerses viewers in the world of the Dholakias, a four-generation family living under one roof as they navigate the innumerable highs and lows of their co-existence. Drawing similarity to our Desi-households, Dholakias appear to be an oh-picture-perfect family yet they are, like other families, dysfunctional, with their own peculiarities, quibbles, and eccentricities. It is in these flaws that they discover the perfect bond that holds them together. And it is in these flaws is where Indian audiences will draw parallels with this show. Isn’t it a story that is visible inside every other window?

‘Happy Family: Conditions Apply‘ will see a talented ensemble cast. Ratna Pathak Shah will be collaborating with Hatssoff Production after much successful and critically acclaimed Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Moreover, the talented Atul Kulkarni will also be seen in a different role for the first time. The series will also have Sanah Kapur making her debut in a web series. Apart from this, the show will also see a more competent cast like Raj Babbar and Ayesha Jhulka.

Well-studded with such a talented cast ‘Happy Family: Conditions Apply‘ is indeed a clutter-breaking series that will redefine the entertainment quotient on the OTT. While the OTT space is majorly dominated by dark and violent content, this is one of its kind show that is apt for the family audience specially made on such a big scale with the presence of such an amazing cast. Coming from the house of Hatssoff Production, who are taking their first step into the OTT web series formate with ‘Happy Family: Conditions Apply‘, it would surely be looked up to by the masses with great anticipation.

This 10-episode series will premiere on Prime Video on 10th March with four episodes, followed by two new episodes released every Friday until 31 March. While everybody wants to send chills down the spine of their audience, ‘Happy Family: Conditions Apply‘ only wants to make you laugh.

Happy Family: Conditions Apply is written by Aatish Kapadia, and also features Swati Das, Atul Kumar, Kariuki Margaret Wanjiku, Paresh Ganatra, Pranoti Pradhan, Samar Vermani, and Neha Julka in pivotal roles.