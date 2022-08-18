This is how much the Dasvi actor Nimrat Kaur paid to buy her swanky Range Rover

Bollywood actors and their love for luxury cars is no secret. Nimrat Kaur, who was recently seen in Dasvi opposite Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam, recently purchased a swanky four-wheeler costing a whopping Rs 3 crores. You read that right! Launched earlier this year, there are only six of these fifth-generation Range Rover available in India.

Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar are the other actors who own Range Rover. The reason why celebrities often choose the luxury SUV is because of its commanding road presence, rugged exterior, and opulent interior cabin. The car is distinguishable by vertical LED tail lamps and a thick chrome bar on the boot lid as seen in pictures circulating online.

She was spotted outside the Maddock office getting out of her swanky new Fifth Generation Range Rover. The luxury SUV is available with five seats in both standard and long-wheelbase body designs. It comes with an option of a third row for extended comfort for up to seven adults.

Also read: A 30-year-old unmarried Indian girl reviews Sima Taparia’s Indian Matchmaking on Netflix

Nimrat took the film industry by the storm with her phenomenal performances in films like Airlift opposite Akshay Kumar, Lunchbox opposite Irrfan Khan, and Dasvi with Abhishek Bachchan. It was a gap of seven years between Airlift and Dasvi, however, during this time, Nimrat Kaur did a Hindi web series The Test Case. For Dasvi, the actor had gained 15 kg.

The actor has also become a household name in the West with her performance in TV shows like Wayward Pines opposite Jason Patric, Homeland, and yet to be aired – Foundation where she stars opposite Jared Harris.

On the work front, Nimrat recently wrapped the filming of her upcoming show in India. She has also signed the magnum opus project Foundation for its second season and we cannot wait to see what she has in store for us next.