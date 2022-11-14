This Children’s Day, let’s celebrate young actors and their iconic characters

Children’s day is here, and many would already be rejoicing in nostalgia, remembering the school celebrations, picnics, gifts and the good old days. As children, many of us have dreamt of becoming an actor. Providing a global platform to showcase their, OTT platforms have always celebrated young actors who are shaping a new narrative in pop culture. Bringing the magic of their art to the world, here are some of the best shows where these emerging superstars have won hearts with their iconic characters:

Aadya Sharma as Dance Rani in Hotstar Specials’ Escaype Live

Aadya Sharma captured many hearts with her innocent yet ambitious performance in Hotstar Special’s social thriller Escaype Live. Playing the character of Dance Rani, she was praised for her dancing, her tremendous acting skills, and how she captured fear while doing the escape scene across the dunes.

Pratyaksh Panwar as Adi Sareen in Aarya

Essaying the role of Adi, the youngest child of Aarya in the series, Pratyaksh delivered an impressive performance of a child dealing with trauma and depression. His character brought to light the nuances of how children’s mental health is affected.

Viren Vazirani as Veer in Aarya, season 1 and 2

Playing the role of the eldest son Veer in both seasons of Aarya, Viren powerfully showcased his skills, trying to be an ally for his mother in danger. Inspiring many of his peers, his iconic performance was critically praised.

Deshna Dugad as Zara in Criminal Justice: Adhura Such

Playing a teenage celebrity living a complex family life, Deshna excelled in bringing out the nuances of her character Zara.

Vidvaan Sharma as Samar in Anupama- Namaste America

Bringing the most heartwarming scenes from one of the most loved shows on the platform, Vidvaan, who played the character of young Samar in the show, won many hearts.