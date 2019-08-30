The Zoya Factor trailer: I am about to prove hard work always wins over luck: Dulquer Salmaan

The trailer of Sonam Kapoor-Dulquer Salmaan starrer The Zoya Factor released on Thursday, August 29.

There’s magical anticipation this festive season as the much anticipated Sonam Kapoor-Dulquer Salmaan starrer ‘The Zoya Factor’ is keeping the excitement alive among movie buffs. Given how the film makers are choosing to play up the anticipation of movie goers in quirky ways, it comes as no big surprise that the trailer released yesterday has sent fans into a tizzy. In his tweet, Dulquer Salmaan sent hearts racing with these words, “Miliye India ki lucky charm Zoya Solanki se. I am about to prove ki hard work always wins over luck!”

— dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) August 29, 2019

— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) August 29, 2019

With quirky and fun-filled tweets, Sonam Kapoor has been more active on Twitter in promoting the film, ‘The Zoya Factor’. Bollywood’s well known names are responding to her tweets with positive feedback. While Swara Bhasker tweeted, “Awesome! Cannot wait!”, Farah Khan called it a ‘super cute trailer’ and wished the entire film crew ‘the best run rate’.

Clearly, ‘The Zoya Factor’ trailer release has been exciting and innovative right from the start, making its immediate impact felt while showing old footage of India’s triumph during the 1983 World Cup.

Then you see the smiling image of a jubilant Kapil Dev holding up the prestigious trophy and you cannot help feeling proud as an Indian! Then, you watch Sanjay Kapoor being shown in the next scene as a happy, proud father who names his newborn as ‘Zoya’, symbolising a good luck charm for India.

The current reality of Zoya’s life is shown in complete contrast though till she meets the Captain of India’s cricket team. Yes, that’s the role portrayed by Dulquer Salmaan!

Different tantalizing shots of the lovely Zoya (starring Sonam Kapoor) with the handsome Captain (Dulquer Salmaan) comes across as a visual treat for fans.

Based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel ‘The Zoya Factor’, the story of a girl named Zoya comes to life through this film, which is directed by Abhishek Sharma. Sanjay Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Zoya’s father and Angad Bedi is donning the role of her brother.

For movie goers, it will be exciting to watch this unusual yet totally quirky pairing of Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan on the big screen.