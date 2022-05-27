The worth of TVs owned by Shah Rukh Khan is making social media users feel “Poor”

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood, superstar who recently visited a brand event in Delhi made the social media users ‘feel poor’ after he revealed the worth of the televisions that are owned by him. While interacting at the event with the audience, he revealed that he is fan of the brand and went on list out the number of televisions he owns. He went on to say that he owns one TV in the bedroom, one in the living room, another in AbRam’s room. one in Aryan’s room and one in his daughter’s room. Another television got spoilt at the gym and he said that he usually waits for old televisions to get busted so that he could quickly go and buy an LG. The cost of each television that he has cost about a lakh, lakh and a half, so going by that calculation, he spent approx. 30-40 lakhs on television.



Soon after the event, the video went viral, followed by a user, named Mirza Faisal SRKian who took it to Twitter to write that “#ShahRukhKhan @iamsrk has TVs worth 30-40 lakhs in his home. I feel poor now.!”



Many users went on to ask SRK to donate some of the money or gift them the TV. One user posted, “Sir, please gift one television to me. I will be grateful”.



Meanwhile, SRK as always was sharply dressed in a black three-piece suit paired with a white shirt, while his manager Pooja Dadlani went on to post a couple of pictures of the actor on her Instagram handle.



On the movie front, Shah Rukh Khan will be making a comeback with his new movie ‘Pathaan’ after 4 years which is set to release on January 25, 2023. Apart from Pathaan, the actor has confirmed his next with Rajkumar Hirani called ‘Dunki’, which is set for a December 23, 2023 release.