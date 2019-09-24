The White Tiger: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to work with Rajkummar Rao

Filming for “The White Tiger” will begin later this year in India.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao on Monday started preparations for the screen adaptation of Arvind Adiga’s “The White Tiger”, set at Netflix. The streamer is producing the project based on Man Booker Prize-winning novel in association with Mukul Deora while Chopra Jonas will serve as executive producer. The actors took to Twitter to share an update on the film.

“Day 1 table read for #TheWhiteTiger with this incredibly talented team. Can’t wait for shoot!” Priyanka captioned a montage of pictures with the crew.

“Can’t wait to start #TheWhiteTiger with these supremely talented people,” tweeted Rajkummar.

The film, which will also mark the acting debut of Adarsh Gourav, will be directed by Ramin Bahrani of “Fahrenheit 451” and “99 Homes” fame. Bahrani is also writing the screenplay. Adiga’s book follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from tea-shop worker in a village to successful entrepreneur in a big city. Murder, love and deceit become the ultimate price for ambition.

Filming for “The White Tiger” will begin later this year in India.