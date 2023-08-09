scorecardresearch
The trailer of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi is out! Promises a fresh love story with a lot of romance and comedy

‘Kushi’ is all set to set hearts aflutter and celebrate ‘love’ across theaters on the 1st of September.

Written by Entertainment Desk
Updated:
Kushi Trailer is out now (Source: IMDb)
The trailer for the much-anticipated film “Kushi” starring the debonair Vijay Deverakonda and queen of hearts Samantha Ruth Prabhu was finally unveiled at the grand trailer launch event held in Hyderabad in presence of film cast, crew, and media from across the country. More than 300 journalists from across the country attended the launch and were mesmerized by the beautiful world of Kushi.

The trailer takes the audiences into the heartwarming world of Aaradhya & Viplav who create a relatable but adorable world of romance and take us along in their journey of love. And like life itself the journey has its ups and downs, struggles as well as its bittersweet moments. The effervescent chemistry of Vijay and Samantha leaves you so captivated that it makes you fall in love, instantly.

The trailer is a perfect combination of intense emotions with humor, melodious music and picturesque visuals. It features the much talented supporting cast which includes names like Murli Sharma and Sachin Khedekar. Kushi’s music has already topped charts and is on the playlist of every person who believes in love.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, going by the trailer ‘Kushi’ is all set to set hearts aflutter and celebrate ‘love’ across theaters on the 1st of September.

First published on: 09-08-2023 at 18:28 IST

