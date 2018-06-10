The top vacation movies of all time

A list of top 10 movies of all time that feel like mini vacations…

The Bucket List

It’s a heart-warming story that will inspire you to tick off your bucket list sooner rather than later. The movie follows the story of two terminally ill men, who escape from a cancer ward, and head off on a road trip with a wish list of to-dos before they die. Jack Nicholson plays a corporate billionaire and Morgan Freeman plays a mechanic in this tearjerker. Filmed across India, China, Egypt, Tanzania, France and the US, this movie will definitely give you some new ideas for your next trip.

The Beach

In Leonardo DiCaprio’s first major role since Titanic, he plays Richard, an American backpacker with his sights set on adventure. This movie from the 90s has a little bit of everything — good story, beautiful music, and some amazing scenery from Thailand. In Bangkok, an encounter leaves DiCaprio with a map of a hidden island paradise. Along with his companions, he sets out to find the idyllic location. Learning the hard way that there can be a major difference between our dreams and reality, they arrive at the island to learn everything is not always what it seems. The movie will take you to Koh Samui and Ko Phi Phi Leh.

Wild

It’s a woman’s solo trek that leaves her with lesser toenails but a lot of mental clarity. Trying to put her life back together after the death of her mother, her drug addiction, and the dissolution of her marriage, Cheryl Strayed, played by Reese Witherspoon, heads out on a 1,100-mile solo hike of the Pacific Crest Trail. It’s based on the best-selling book by the same name where Strayed’s journey as an inexperienced hiker takes her into a wonderful journey of self-discovery where she crosses the dusty Mojave, crazy forests, snowy fields, and muddy trails along the way.

Eat Pray Love

Based on the best-selling memoir by the same name, which also topped the list of best travel books, Julia Roberts stars as Elizabeth Gilbert, a well-respected New York writer. After a painful divorce, she takes off on a round-the-world journey to “find herself”. Her journey takes her to Italy, where she enjoys the food and lifestyle, to India for meditation and prayer, and to Bali, where she discovers true love and inner peace.

180° South

Appealing to your sense of adventure, this documentary will make you want to forget the daily grind, pack your bags, and explore the world. The film follows the adventures of a group of friends as they travel to Patagonia. With surfboards and climbing gear in tow, they learn about the decline of the natural world and the fight against industrialisation. The strong message, honest characters, and beautiful scenery secure it as one of the best travel movies of all time. Modern commercial interests, fed by the growing human consumption of disposable goods, is ruining our planet, and the film shows what some brave people are doing to stop it. The movie’s beautiful scenery is sure to make you pack your bags and head into the wilderness.

The Motorcycle Diaries

This awe-inspiring film based on the memoirs of medical student-turned-Latin American revolutionary Che Guevara will take you to the most beautiful places of South America. It documents the story of his five-month motorcycle trip across South America, along with his friend. It depicts not just the picturesque locales from Brazil to Peru, but also the poverty in Latin America. Through the characters they encounter, Guevara first-hand witnesses the injustices the destitute face, and is exposed to social classes he would have never encountered otherwise.

Away We Go

In this Sam Mendes-directed movie, a couple, who is expecting their first child, travel around the US to find a perfect place to start their family. Along the way, they have misadventures and forge fresh connections with an assortment of relatives and old friends, who just might help them discover “home” on their own terms for the first time. John Krasinski and Maya Rudolph star in this romantic comedy, which takes them from Phoenix and Tucson to Madison and Montreal. The movie is a wonderful tour of North America’s cities, as well as a touching tribute to love and family.

Into the Wild

Based on the book by John Krakuaer, Into the Wild follows the protagonist across America, until he finally settles in Alaska. The inspiring true story of Christopher McCandless, a top student and athlete, who abandons everything he has and hitchhikes to Alaska to live in the wilderness, will probably stay with you forever. Following his graduation, McCandless cuts ties with his family, sells his possessions, and sets out on a road trip through the western United States.

The Way

The Martin Sheen-starrer is an inspiring tale about a father whose son died while travelling the Camino de Santiago trail in Spain, and who decides to take the pilgrimage himself. It’s an experience that forces American doctor Thomas Avery to make friends with complete strangers, and examine his life during the 800-km journey. The profound and emotional journey impacts him in a way he never imagined, as he begins to learn why his son loved travelling so much. It features an eclectic mix of characters, all walking the path for their own personal reasons.