The top ten films of 2019 by AFI: Jojo Rabbit, Joker make the cut

Joker had resonated with audiences and critics due to the stellar performance of Joaquin Phoenix.

On Wednesday, the American Film Institute named its top ten movies of 2019 which included Taika Watiti’s World War 2 comic romp Jojo Rabbit alongside Todd Phillip’s Joker which was only mildly inspired by the character’s comic book iteration. Joker had resonated with audiences and critics due to the stellar performance of Joaquin Phoenix. Taika Watiti dialled up his charm for Jojo Rabbit which was a satirical take on the spread of Nazism at the time.

Also Read | Bond Trailer: No Time to Die promises super action and suspense in Daniel Craig’s swan song to the iconic franchise

The other films to top the list are Sam Mendes starrer and World War I thriller, 1917 and Martin Scorsese’s crime epic The Irishman. Scorsese has been critical of Marvel films in the past and has faced the ire of the fans of the superhero genre of films that have established a box office hierarchy like no other. The Irishman has divided audiences with many praising the acting skills of Hollywood greats like Robert Deniro while others are calling it boring due its three hours of runtime.

The list also includes Rian Johnson’s star-studded, Agatha Christie inspired whodunit Knives Out, Greta Gerwig’s Louisa May Alcott adaptation Little Women, Noah Baumbach’s divorce drama Marriage Story which is yet to be released on Netflix, Quentin Tarantino’s Los Angeles fable Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood and Clint Eastwood’s Atlanta Olympics bombing docudrama Richard Jewell. Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood had brewed controversy for making fun of Hollywood and Chinese martial arts legend Bruce Lee. Fans of the director had defended the film calling it typical of his usual filmmaking style.

The AFI which only honours American films made an exception for Korean thriller, Parasite. It has been received well by critics and audiences alike. The 20th edition of the AFI awards will be celebrated on January in a luncheon at Los Angeles and they will felicitate the above stand out films of this year.