The Tashkent Files: Small-budget film’s dream run at box office, completes 100 days

Other than Uri, The Tashkent Files is the only movie to complete 100 meritorious days in theatres.

The Tashkent Files: Film director Vivek Agnihotri’s political thriller has become the first sleeper hit of 2019 with a 100 days dream run at Box Office. The movie that received a very dull response in the opening days at the box office has been successfully running on big screen for the past 100 days and entered the club to join URI as the 2nd movie to make it par 100 days at theatres. This is a considerable feat for the makers of the movie as in today’s time movies are generally out of the big screen in a maximum 3 to 4 week time, this movie that received such generic response and scathing reviews has gone far beyond expectations. The producing company ‘Zee Studios’ on its twitter handle shared the achievement of the movie and wrote, “100 days and still going strong, The Tashkent Files continues its dream run at the box office!”

Taran Adarsh, films critic and business analyst, reacting to this achievement of the film, in a tweet wrote that ” Uri and now The Tashkent Files are the only movies of 2019 that could make it this far and completed 100 meritorious days in theatres. This is a rarity in today’s times when most movies feel exhausted after 3 to 4 weeks, The Tashkent Files braved multiple films week after week, and also faced cricket matches, and scathing reviews, yet has emerged as a success story.”

The Tashkent Files was released at the box office on 12th April 2019 and is still running in theatres. The movie made just Rs 0.40 crore at its opening day. The movie did a business of Rs 1 crore or more only on its 3rd and 10th day at the box office and its lifetime collections were evaluated to be Rs 17.21 crore according to details available on Bollywood Hungama.

The movie is based on the death of the 2nd Prime Minister of India, Lal Bahadur Shastri and the conspiracies related to it. The movie is an investigative thriller where a group of people try to unfold the secrets and conspiracies related to the death of the former Prime Minister.

Notably, the movie didn’t perform like other Bollywood multi-starrer films and did only a satisfactory business at Box Office but as soon as the critics realized that the movie has made it this far, a series of tweets congratulating the makers started pouring in. The critics tagged the director Vivek Agnihotri in their praise-tweet reacting to which he tanked everyone.