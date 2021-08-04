The Suicide Squad, Iron Man, The Dark Knight: The 10 best superhero films, according to critics

Be it Marvel or DC, American comics or Manga, the best superhero films or the best superheroes, the list is endless. (Photo: Warner Bros. via AP)

As Hollywood churns out one superhero film after another, endless debates rage between fans and detractors over these universes. Be it Marvel or DC, American comics or Manga, the best superhero films or the best superheroes, the list is endless. While it is difficult to offer an objective perspective, the top 10 superhero films based on critics’ choices can be listed.

The list is based on aggregate score on Rotten Tomatoes, a review aggregation site that collects critical reviews and gives a combined percentage score to enable audiences to figure out if it is worth it to spend time watching a particular film or TV show.

With a score of 96 per cent from 94 reviews, James Gunn is earning widespread plaudits for The Suicide Squad, which released in the UK on July 30. While it is an impressive score, here are the best superhero films according to Rotten Tomatoes.

10. Thor: Ragnarok (93%)

The third film in the franchise, Thor: Ragnarok radically reinvented the Marvel Cinematic Universe character, which had seemed too dour and self-serious. The Thor in the film had a sense of humour despite having lost his hammer to his sister. The laugh riot film also also had a lot of heart and some brilliant action sequences.

9. Wonder Woman (93%)

Gal Gadot turned in an incredible performance in the title role of a film that felt optimistic, unlike other films in the DC universe. Although it satisfied the demands of spectacular action, Wonder Womanis much more than a simple superhero film.

8. Superman (1978) (94%)

Often considered to be the first modern superhero film, Richard Donner’s star turn as Superman was likable, unlike the grim films of the DC universe.

7. Iron Man (94%)

The Marvel film that started it all, Iron Man saw Robert Downey Jr’s suit up as Tony Stark. It soon spawned a franchise that has seen Marvel Studios rake in billions of dollars as a fresh and light take on the superhero trope won over fans and critics alike.

6. The Dark Knight (94%)

Christopher Nolan’s definitive Batman film was also his commentary on the War on Terror. A rare film that was cool for genre cynics, it also saw Heath Ledger turn out the performance of his life in what was his last film as the Joker.

5. Avengers: Endgame (94%)

The film brought the curtains down on a decade of storytelling. It transcended from being just a film into an enthralling and emotional roller-coaster ride.

4. The Suicide Squad (96%)

James Gunn’s firing by Marvel Studios/Disney turned out to be a blessing for DC and Warner Bros. They quickly hired the Guardians of the Galaxy director as his quirky take on The Suicide Squad has made it DC’s best-reviewed film.

3. Black Panther (96%)

Black Panther and its predominantly African-American cast changed the game for Hollywood. Set afterCaptain America: Civil War, it is the best-reviewed MCU film.

2. The Incredibles (97%)

Pixar’s The Incrediblesis not just a fantastic superhero film, but also a realistic portrayal of what might happen if superheroes actually existed.

1. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (97%)

Some of the finest Hollywood screenwriters and VFX artistes bring to life this ode to comic-books and superheroes with some of the best action sequences. A script that was heartfelt, funny, poignant, and still a classic was a staggering achievement.