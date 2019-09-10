The Sky Is Pink Trailer featuring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim released

The Sky Is Pink has been directed by ‘National Film Award’ winner Shonali Bose.

The Sky Is Pink trailer: Based on a real-life story, the trailer of Priyanka Chopra’s medical issue-based film was released on Tuesday, September 10th. The film is a story of a family dealing with the terminal illness of their daughter. The film features some top faces of Bollywood including Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf and Priyanka Chopra, and the trailer looked promising. The film is set to release on October 11 this year. The Sky Is Pink has been directed by National Film Award winner Shonali Bose.

The trailer of the film outlines the movie’s story, in a very emotive way. While watching the trailer, one can easily see the love story of Priyanka and Farhan’s characters and how they became a family. Aisha, played by Zaira Wasim is the terminally ill child, who has narrated the trailer. While narrating the story Aisha (Zaira) reveals how her medical condition is giving a tough time for her family.

The story of the movie encompasses 25 years of the family’s life and demonstrates the tough times and obstacles that the family has to face due to their daughter’s condition. It further depicts how the tension around her illness creates a rift between Priyanka and Farhan’s character. The trailer of the movie is so emotive and touching, one can conclude a promising delivery by the film.

It is to note that the film, ‘The Sky Is Pink’ is based on the real-life story of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary. She was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

Priyanka is marking her comeback to the Hindi film industry with this movie and thus movie enthusiasts are looking forward to her performance on the big screen. The box office numbers of the film will give an insight about the popularity of the actress after she received criticism earlier for a TV Series role.

Priyanka Chopra’s last Bollywood appearance was in Jai Gangaajal, which released in 2016 and she played the character of a cop. Since that film, she has appeared in Hollywood films like Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic. She also featured in TV series Quantico during this time and received heavy criticism.

The Sky Is Pink will be premiered on September 13 at the Toronto International Film Festival. RSVP and Roy Kapur Films are jointly producing the film, in association with Ivanhoe Pictures and Purple Pebble Pictures.

The list of Hollywood films that Priyanka Chopra has lined-up includes, director Robert Rodriguez’s We Can Be Heroes and the adaptation of White Tiger directed by Ramin Bahrani to be produced by Netflix. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao.

In a statement to PTI the director, Shonali Bose stated, “The Sky Is Pink is a deeply personal and very special film for me. At its core, the film is an extraordinary story of what it means to be a family.”