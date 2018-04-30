‘The Simpsons’ becomes longest-running scripted show

“The Simpsons” passed the 20-season mark in 2009 having produced 441 episodes. (Reuters)

Animated sitcom, “The Simpsons” has become the longest-running scripted show in the history of American television. The series, satirical depiction of working-class life with the Simpson family – of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie – at the centre, has broadcast 636 episodes till yesterday since its debut on December 17, 1989, reported EW. The show, originally created by Matt Groening, surpassed the record of “Gunsmoke” of 635 episodes in its 20-year-run from 1955 to 1975. “The Simpsons” passed the 20-season mark in 2009 having produced 441 episodes.

The show, currently run by Al Jean, is in its 29th season and has two more installments on order. It has received 32 Primetime Emmy Awards, including three wins for Hank Azaria, who voices Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, Moe Szyslak, Chief Wiggum, Comic Book Guy, Carl Carlson and numerous others, eight People’s Choice Awards and 30 Annies.

The show recently faced controversy over the stereotypical portrayal of the character of Apu after Hari Kondabolu’s documentary, “The Problem with Apu”, called out the makers. Following the debate, Azaria said he was “perfectly willing to step aside” from the role.