The script was the Bible, says Swastika Mukherjee on working on Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach

Swastika Mukherjee is gaining appreciation from audiences for her roles in various shows and films. After winning hearts with her performances in Paatal Lok and Escaype Live, the actor can be currently seen in Criminal Justice 3, helping Madhav Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi) with one of his toughest cases. She is seen playing a helpless mother trying to save her son who is accused of murder and is also on the receiving end of the media’s wrath.

As the series makes heads turn with its riveting story, Swastika Mukherjee talks about bonding over the script of the show. “For an actor, a script is the Bible. I read it a lot of time and follow it closely to understand the subtext. But everything is not in dialogues, a lot more rides in the emotions which is why script reading sessions are so important. For Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, I had a lot of sessions with Aditya Gupta who plays my son Mukul. We also had elaborate reading sessions for the court scenes where so much of the drama unravels and raw emotions had to be portrayed. These sessions helped flesh out the emotions and the action which are critical for a delicate series like this,” said the actor.

In the latest season of the award-winning Criminal Justice franchise, Madhav Mishra struggles to put aside his own doubts and inhibitions about his client as the stakes get higher and riskier.

This time Madhav Mishra has a twisted case at hand – the death of a popular child star Zara Ahuja, and the prime suspect of her murder – her own brother, Mukul Ahuja. Hotstar Specials’ Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios and directed by Rohan Sippy, streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar.

The third installment of Criminal Justice also stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad, and Gaurav Gera.