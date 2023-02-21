The Night Manager leaves audience hooked; Know everything about the Aditya Roy Kapur-Anil Kapoor series

Disney + Hotstar’s official Hindi remake of the British television series The Night Manager starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sobhita Dhulipala emerged as a clear winner with audiences across the country this weekend, breaking past the clutter of movie and OTT releases.

The crime-thriller OTT series won rave reviews for its seasoned performances, and for the manner, in which it was reimagined for an Indian audience. Referring to it as an explosive combination of ‘style and substance’, the series was praised for being laced with everything from sharp humour, sensuality, action-packed drama, a gripping narrative, and its overall treatment.

Penned by Sandeep Modi, the series tells the story of a hotel’s night manager who becomes the only weapon against a dangerous arms dealer as a treacherous web is spun in this cat-and-mouse chase.

With the OTT boom, India has attempted several adaptations of global shows to capture the audience’s imagination, however, ‘The Night Manager’ is hands down one of the best adaptations of an international franchise to come from India with the text and context seamlessly coming together to create a stimulating experience for viewers.

While much content over the platform has gravitated towards authentic narratives and raw visuals made on modest budgets, this Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sobhita Dhulipala starrer seems to take it notches higher and doesn’t compromise on being slick, glamorous, and stylized. This was something that was missing from the OTT platform, and Disney+ Hotstar served it to Indian audiences at just the right time!