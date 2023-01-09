The Night Manager: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor’s first look from the film out; Series to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

After the 2020 film Malang, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Anil Kapoor are once again reuniting for yet another amazing series titled The Night Manager. The Aashiqui 2 actor took to Instagram to make the announcement. Sharing the first-look poster, he wrote, “Duniya ke sabse dangerous arms dealer ko rokne ke liye there is only one weapon – ek hotel ka night manager.” The espionage thriller will premiere on Disnay+ Hotstar and the release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

About The Night Manager:

The Night Manager, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor, is the official Hindi remake of the British TV series of the same name. In the series, Anil Kapoor will be seen playing Hugh Laurie’s character and Aditya Roy Kapur will take up the role originally played by Tom Hiddleston.

About the motion poster:

In the first-look motion poster, we can see a blast behind an airplane, and Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur can be seen walking away from it. The duo is dressed in long coats which seemed as if they are on a mission.

Cast:

Along with Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor, the series will also star Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl, among others.

Anil Kapoor on his character in The Night Manager:

In a statement, Anil Kapoor said, “I have always loved working on differentiated content and characters. The first time I read the script, I just fell in love with the character of Shelly Rungta. Shelly is a powerful man, a philanthropist, and a perfect balance of wit and evil with imperceptible menace just like the story of the show – a perfect blend of entertainment and great storytelling. I thoroughly enjoyed working with some of the finest from the industry and one of the leading OTT platforms – Disney+ Hotstar and eagerly waiting to see the audience’s reaction to the show”.

Aditya Roy Kapoor on his character in The Night Manager:

Aditya Roy Kapur, said, “I have always wanted to perform a multi-layered character in a series with a complex narrative arc, and when the platform approached me to play the title role in The Night Manager, I knew this was just the one I’d been looking for! My character Shaan is the kind of person who can effortlessly make people believe whatever he wants them to, and that perfectly mirrors what we as actors strive to achieve with our craft. I’m glad that the Disney+ Hotstar team and Sandeep Modi gave me this opportunity to play such an exciting character and I can’t wait to bring him to audiences in India and around the world!”