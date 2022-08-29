The motion poster of Saurabh Shukla, Tisca Chopra’s Dahan is out now; Details here

Tisca Chopra and Saurabh Shukla are all set to release their upcoming series, Dahan. In the recently launched motion poster, the characters hint at some mystery that is going to unfold in the series. Tisca can be seen gazing at something in the distance while Saurabh’s attention is captured by something. In the backdrop, one can notice a round rotating disc with different symbolic engravings on it. What are they depicting? What’s the mystery around ‘Raakan Ka Rahasya’!

The trailer of the Disney+ Hotstar series will release tomorrow. The motion posters also featured actor Rohan Joshi.

Take a look at the poster:



Soon after the teaser was released, fans started guessing what the series will be about. One of them wrote, “Going to be really great story can’t wait to see ” while another added, “Was waiting for long time!Let’s go!”

On the work front, Tisca was last seen in Varun Dawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film received rave reviews from the audience and critics. Tisca also worked in MX Player’s series Ramyug. Dahan will be her second collaboration with Hotstar following the series Hostages.

Saurabh Shukla, on the other hand, was last seen in the film Shamshera which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. He has a couple of projects lined up including Identity Card, No Rules for Fools, and Manohar Pandey.