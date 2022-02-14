The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power teaser out for fans! Here’s what you can expect from the series

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere with its eight-episode season 1 on September 2, 2022.

Amazon Prime Video: Lord of Rings fans! The teaser is finally out for Amazon’s most awaited series. The trailer is indeed pretty short–one minute to be precise. But it does give the audience the initial idea of the series; how it is going to look and feel. Going by the teaser, it is safe to say that the series won’t disappoint its fans who were waiting for the series to happen for a very long time.

The clip teases a gargantuan production that blows anything that humankind have seen so far on the small screen and yes, too early to tell though, including Game of Thrones. When it comes to the plot of the new series, the teaser has not spilled much details beyond what fans know already. We are aware about the characters such as younger versions of Galadriel and Elrond , which will still be there. It will however be played by different actors. Casting wise, there will be new characters in the Lord of Rings series. We can also see that some of them are specifically invented for the show.

There areso many beautiful shots of various imaginery creatures that populate Middle-earth and massive battle scenes, which are commonplace to the fans of JRR Tolkien’s writings.

Created by JD Payne and Patrick McKay, The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth. The series is by far the most expensive television production ever with the estimated budget of $1 billion.

The intro of the series reads: Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power will be released on Amazon Prime Video in as many as six languages. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere with its eight-episode season 1 on September 2, 2022.