The Legacy of James Bond: From characterisation to actors who can fit in to role post Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig bids adieu to James Bing with 'No Time To Die'

‘The name is Bond, James Bond’ echoes in theatres after a prolonged gap of 6 years as Daniel Craig wore the cape one last time as 007. Titled “No Time To die”, the last offering from the Bond franchise was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and the screenplay was put together by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Robert Wade, Neal Purvis.

The movie has received great reviews from film critics and is being called the perfect goodbye by Daniel Craig to the most favourite spy, silver screen ever got. Craig was appreciated for adding shades to his characters, bringing emotions that were missing in his character in earlier Bond movies.

We look at his earlier characters and the mass appeal it created on silver screen

Humble Beginnings

James Bond was created by writer Ian Fleming from all the experiences he gathered from meeting varied people during his time in the Naval Intelligence Division and 30 Assault Unit. Unlike the glamorous character he exhibits, he was an amalgamation of all secret and agent commando types he met at war.

James Bond got his name from an American ornithologist who was an expert of birds native to the Caribbean. Fleming too was a bird watcher and possessed a copy of “Birds of The west Indies.’ Surprisingly though unlike his martini guzzling, charming women and foiling coup nature, Fleming wanted Bond to be quite plain Jane to whom things just happened and though James Bond is quite a dull name.

Fleming los used his own personality traits to create Bond like taste for scrambled eggs, choice for brand of toiletries etc. The first James Bond novel that Fleming wrote was Casino Royale and that was released as a movie in 1964. Fleming wrote 12 spy novels with Bond and two short stories. After Flemings’ death, Raymond Benson, Christopher Wood, Jeffery Deaver, Kingsley Amid wrote spy novels with Bond as the central character.

James Bond in movies

Although Bond was used in TV shows, radio broadcasts, he is remembered more for his films. The first legit Bond was actor Sean Connery in Dr No. Coonery played Bond in six movies , followed by Rooger Moore playing Bond for the longest period, in seven films. Pierce Brosnan gave four back to back Bond movies, Timothy Dalton had two movies to his credit. Daniel Craig has five bond movies in his bounty. No Time to Die is his last outing as Bond. The film sees Bond with a different kind of arrogance and swagger.

How Bond antics became popular measure

The characterisation of Bond made men want to be like him, women wanting to court him. His habits like having vodka martini, shaken not stirred, driving Aston martin, wearing a tux like a second skin attained cult status. His most favourite antics include dangling off the sides of high rise, using gadgets that doubled as dangerous weapons. Bond took British detective, mystery solver characters to a new level. Even supporting characters like Money Penny-Bond’s secretary and M -head of the Secret Intelligence Service too got their fair share of fame.

Bond girls

Bond girls are mostly a decade younger than him and conforms to all the conventional standards of beauty. N the novels, Bong girls have sexually suggestive names and are reduced to playing just love interests. But the movies has used the Bond girls in several tropes from being a love token to helping him in missions; some end up dying in the course of the film while there are also female fatales who want to kill Bond. But the blatant sexualisation and objectification of Bond girls has often faced criticism.

Future James Bond

Rumors about the most suitable actor to fit in James Bond shoes are galore. Names of Tom Hardy, Edris Elba, Rege-Jean Page made rounds. Some floated the idea of a female James Bond while having a black Bond is also on the table. The producers, however, have clarified that the new James Bond will be announced only after dust has settled on the last Daniel Craig franchise.