The Kashmir Files director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri collaborates with Abhishek Agarwal Arts for his upcoming project

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the mind behind the recently released The Kashmir Files has announced collaboration with Abhishek Agarwal Arts to bring in stories rooted in Bharat and the Indic Renaissance.

While taking to his social media, the director shared a post with glimpses of his meeting with Tej Narain Agrawal, Indian film Producers, who has worked predominantly in Bollywood. He wrote, “Taking our commitment forward with conviction, courage, and collaboration with @AbhishekOfficl. Blessed by Ganapati Bappa. And the people of Bharat.”

For the unversed, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri had taken a break from social media after receiving death threats for releasing The Kashmir Files. The film grossed Rs 297.53 crore in India and Rs 43.39 crore overseas, for a worldwide gross collection of Rs 340.92 crore, making it the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022. The Kashmir Files stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi.

In the film, Krishna (Darshan Kumar) endeavours to uncover the reason behind his parents’ brutal killings in Kashmir. He is shocked to uncover a web of lies and conspiracies in connection with the massive genocide. The film was praised for its depiction of the conflict and the time period but also criticised by many for presenting what they called a one-sided picture of the issue.

In an interview with financialexpress.com, Pallavi Joshi, who produced The Kashmir Files, said, “We were shocked to know that something so gruesome has happened. We never read about it in books but when we started our research and met people, we couldn’t stop crying while listening to their plight. We knew the film would do well but never thought that people would make it their own.”

She added, “The film makes a political statement and that is the reason why a section of people are opposing it and that’s alright,” while talking about the criticism the film received.

The last and final part of the trilogy – The Delhi Files will be about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Vivek Agnihotri was recently questioned on Twitter about the film’s anticipated release date. He responded by saying that it would be released in 2024.