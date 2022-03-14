‘The Kashmir Files’ continues to show stupendous growth despite limited release; Here’s what latest collections say

Karnataka has become the fourth state to make it tax-free in a bid to encourage more and more people to watch it. The film was earlier made tax-free in Gujarat, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh as well.

Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ has gathered tremendous response from the audience within just three days of its release. Based on the events that led to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, the film raked in Rs 15.10 crore on Sunday, Rs 8.50 crore on Saturday, and Rs 3.55 crore on its opening day Friday, as per film trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh. Having shown over 300 percent increase on the third day of its release, ‘The Kashmir Files’ stands at a total of Rs 27.15 crore.

It is interesting to note that the film, which was released with a limited number of screens, has now managed to book morning shows that are starting as early as 6:30 am. Due to high demand, there has been a surge in advance bookings and the number of shows and screens has doubled since its release, as per media reports.

#TheKashmirFiles shows PHENOMENAL GROWTH… Grows 325.35% on Day 3 [vis-à-vis Day 1], NEW RECORD… Metros + mass belt, multiplexes + single screens, the *opening weekend biz* is TERRIFIC across the board… Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: ₹ 27.15 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/FsKN36sDCp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 14, 2022

Karnataka has become the fourth state to make it tax-free in a bid to encourage more and more people to watch it. The film was earlier made tax-free in Gujarat, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh as well. BJP lawmaker Manoj Tiwari has been demanding for the movie to be made tax-free in Delhi also. “Please make The Kashmir Files film tax-free in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ji and Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia ji,” Tiwari had tweeted.

Starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi in major roles, the film has been written by Agnihotri and Saurabh M Pandey.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut said the film’s performance at the box office has broken some preconceived notions about the kind of movies that will work at the box office in the post-pandemic phase. The actor also took jibe at the Bollywood for its alleged silence on ‘The Kashmir Files’ success.

Bollywood director Hansal Mehta too tweeted in support of the film and its director. “Congratulations @vivekagnihotri for #TheKashmirFiles. You have succeeded outside the system, on your own terms. Ideologically or otherwise I might disagree with your views and films but as a colleague I must commend you,” Mehta said on Twitter.