The Kashmir Files continues its blazing box office success story; Day 8 collections beat Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’

The Kashmir Files Box Office Report: ‘The Kashmir Files’ by director Vivek Agnihotri hit the screens on March 11, and has now completed 9 days at the box office. Sunday marks the 10th day of the film’s screening. The film, which depicts the genocide and the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in 1990, has received mostly favourable critical reviews. However, it is surrounded in controversy due to the debate that generally surrounds this issue as a whole. At the box office, though, the film has performed extremely well. On Saturday, film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh said that The Kashmir Files had created history by earning Rs 19.15 crore on Friday, that is Day 8 of its release.

Faring against two iconic hit films, this was nearly at par with Baahubali 2, which had earned Rs 19.75 crore and more than Dangal, which earned Rs 18.59 crore. Hence, Adarsh said that the Vivek Agnihotri-directorial was now among the All Time Blockbusters.

The film, which had been released on about 630 screens on March 11, was being screened at 4,000 screens by the time Day 8 rolled around. While the film collected Rs 3.55 crore on the day of its release, by Day 7 on Thursday, it had managed to collect Rs 97.30 crore. Taran Adarsh had said that it was a new benchmark as no mid-range Hindi film had ever witnessed a trend similar to that set by The Kashmir Files. On Friday, the film’s upward trajectory continued as it earned over Rs 19 crore.

On Saturday, the film’s collection turned out to be higher than each of the previous eight days, earning Rs 24.80 crore at the box office. With this, the total earnings of the film by end of the day Saturday reached Rs 141.25 crore. This means that this weekend, the film is well on its way to crossing Rs 150 crore in collections. However, Adarsh said that there was, in fact, a strong possibility that the film might end up hitting earnings of Rs 28 crore to Rs 30 crore on Sunday.