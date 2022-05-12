The Kapil Sharma Show to take a break: Shekhar Suman, Archana Puran Singh join together to judge new comedy show

With ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ all set to take a break in June 2022 as the team is travelling abroad, it will be replaced by another comedy show titled Laughter Champion. Shekhar Sumar will return to the small screen as he will be joined by Archana Puran Singh on the judges’ panel. A report by IE said. Both had earlier judged together in ‘Comedy Circus’ and ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’. According to the report, while airing the old episodes of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ was always an option, the Sony TV channel wanted to come out with new content and did not want to lose its loyal fanbase.

“’Comedy Circus’ has been a successful project on Sony TV and has even given India many talented artists. With no stand-up comedy show at the moment, the team decided to launch one. While having Archana on the show was a no-brainer, the team decided to play on the nostalgia card and get Shekhar Suman onboard too,” a source was quoted as saying by IE.

While the channel had earlier sought entries for comedians, they have reportedly found a few excellent ones. The channel also released its promo video on Thursday with Suman and Singh. Sharing the video with a caption, the channel wrote, ”Taiyyar ho jaayiye, kyunki aane waala hain ek mazedaar, dhamaakedaar naya show! Jald hi, Sony par! @archanapuransingh @shekhusuman.”

Recently, Shekhar Suman had shared a video of his vanity in which he was seen having a conversation with his team. Captioning the post, he wrote, “Lights, Sound, Camera & Loads of Action… Wait for it????????????????.”