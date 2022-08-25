The Kapil Sharma Show: Here’s how much Kapil Sharma and his team charging for each episode

The Kapil Sharma Show is returning with its fourth season in September. Ace comedian and actor Kapil Sharma recently confirmed that the show will be back. He also shared a picture of himself on Instagram and wrote, “New season, new look coming soon.”

On 23 April 2016, the first episode of The Kapil Sharma Show was premiered and so far, a total of 387 episodes have been telecasted across three seasons.

Touted as one of India’s most popular comedy and talk shows, The Kapil Sharma show revolves around Kapil Sharma’s family — Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, and Chandan Prabhakar. All these comedians and actors play different roles throughout the episodes. Known celebrities from various fields are invited to the show for a fun and entertaining interaction with Kapil Sharma and his team. For the unversed, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was the first celebrity guest on the show.

Actor Archana Puran Singh took over Navjot Singh Sidhu as the permanent guest on the show after 2019. The show is produced by Salman Khan Television and Banijay Asia with K9 Productions.

If you are wondering how much Kapil Sharma and his team take home as fees per episode, then read on:

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma takes Rs 50 lakh per episode, ABP and News18 had reported. As per a report by DNA, the comedian charged between Rs 30 lakh to Rs 35 lakh per episode for the first two seasons, however, he increased his fee to Rs 50 lakh per episode for season 3.

Archana Puran Singh

After replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu in 2019, Archana Puran Singh joined the show as the permanent guest. As per ABP and News18, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor gets Rs 10 lakh per episode.

Krushna Abhishek

According to recent reports, Krushna Abhishek has quit The Kapil Sharma show due to a fallout with the producers. He joined the show in 2018 and got Rs 10 to Rs 12 lakh per episode, as per ABP, News18, and DNA.

Bharti Singh

Ace comedian Bharti Singh is one of the most entertaining characters on the show. As per ABP, News18, and DNA, she takes home a paycheque of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh per episode. She plays the characters of Titli Yadav and Kammo bua on the show. Besides that, she has appeared on several other comedy shows as well.

Kiku Sharda

He is working with Kapil Sharma on the show since its first season. He charged Rs 5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh per episode, as per ABP and News18. He plays Damodar Jeth Malani, Lachha, and Palak on the show.

Sumona Chakravarti

Sumona Chakravarti, who has played Bhoori among other characters, charges Rs 7 lakh per episode, as per ABP and News18. The actor is known for her role in the daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

Chandan Prabhakar

Chandan Prabhakar gets paid Rs 7 lakh per episode, as per ABP and News18. He is also a part of the show since its first season. He was also seen on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Circus and other shows.