The Kapil Sharma Show comedian Siddharth Sagar missing? In video, actor reveals reason behind vanishing act

Comedian Siddharth Sagar. (Source: Instagram/IE)

Comedian Siddharth Sagar who was seen in many popular TV shows including The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Circus, has cleared the air on reports of his ‘disappearance’. Siddharth took to Instagram on Friday morning to post a video and claimed that he has been suffering mental harassment at the hands of his family members. Siddharth said that he decided to post this video because a lot of people were concerned about him and added that he will share more details of his ordeal in a day or two.

“Right now I’m in safe hands …will update you guys in 2-3days.,” the video was captioned by Siddharth Sagar. This video was uploaded after one of Siddharth’s friends Somi Saxena posted a message on Facebook, which was later deleted, seeking help to look for Siddharth.

Here is what Siddharth Sagar posted:

“You guys remember him Siddharth Sagar aka selfie Mausi urf Naseer this guy is missing since 4 months last seen on 18 November 2017. Nobody knows where he is. He is my very good friend please help me find him spread this as much as u can,” Somi had written in her post which also included a few of Siddharth’s photos.

Apart from The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Circus, Siddharth also appeared in shows like Chinchpokli To China, Chhote Miyan Bade Miyan and Laughter Ke Phatke. He has shared screen space with some of the biggest comedians in India like Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri and Bharti Singh, among others.

The comedian found himself mired in a controversy in 2016 when while performing an act with Bharti Singh, he went overboard and slapped her hard. The incident reportedly took place when Anil Kapoor was appearing on their comedy show to promote the second season of his show 24.

After the incident, Bharti was left shocked and Siddharth was asked to leave the show by the production house.