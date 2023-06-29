The inspiring mission of an ex-IAS officer for affordable healthcare in rural India

In the world of amazing transformations, there are stories that not only inspire but also reshape lives. Dr. Syed Sabahat Azim’s journey is one such story of hope, creativity, and determination. His remarkable path from a government official to a healthcare champion shines with resilience and innovation. This is the story of how Dr. Azim is making healthcare affordable and available in rural India.

A personal tragedy changed Dr. Azim’s life unexpectedly. When his father passed away during an unnecessary surgery at a private hospital, it sparked a deep desire to fix the healthcare system, especially for those who are less fortunate. From this difficult experience emerged a visionary entrepreneur, ready to break down the barriers to good healthcare for rural and underserved communities.

Dr. Azim’s background and experiences led him to create Glocal Healthcare Systems in 2010. This organization has become a comprehensive and sustainable solution to address the pressing healthcare issues in rural and remote areas. Operating in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Rajasthan, Glocal’s reach even transcends national boundaries, reaching Africa and Southeast Asia. Glocal currently operates 11 multispecialty acute care hospitals in West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha, as well as over 600 primary care Digital Dispensaries (DDs), mainly in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Gujarat. These facilities offer affordable and quality primary healthcare to high-end tertiary healthcare, touching the lives of over 2.4 million people every year.

Dr. Azim’s dedication and innovative approaches gained recognition. He was honoured with the prestigious ‘Social Entrepreneur of 2020′ award by the World Economic Forum-supported Schwab Foundation. Further accolades followed, including the Public Appreciation Award 2020 from the United Nations, recognizing his groundbreaking AI-based software and the portable Hellolyf-CX Digital Dispensary for the pandemic. These awards showcase his commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Dr. Azim’s shift from a high-ranking government officer to a healthcare pioneer highlights his bold spirit and transformative impact. With a medical background and training from IIM Ahmedabad, he embarked on a mission to establish Glocal Healthcare. Starting with a modest 30-bed health center in remote Sonamukhi in West Bengal, and finally developing state-of-the-art 100-bed acute care hospitals suited for smaller towns. His vision has flourished, bringing accessible healthcare to rural communities in West Bengal and beyond. At the height of COVID, Glocal built a 200-bed acute care digitally enabled hospital for the government of Nagaland in just 100 days. Recognizing the remarkable achievements, a panel of esteemed industry experts honoured Glocal with the prestigious Gold award for “Digital Innovation in Healthcare” at FICCI’s Healthcare Excellence Awards in October 2022.

In the grand story of life, some narratives resonate deeply, touching the hearts of many. Dr. Syed Sabahat Azim’s journey is a melody of inspiration, a testament to resilience, and a dedication to making healthcare a basic right for all, not a privilege. His legacy is evident in the lives he has touched and the communities he has changed. In a time when change is crucial, he stands as a living example of the positive change he wants to create in the world.