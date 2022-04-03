The Grammy line-up: Here are the biggest and most popular nominees this year

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards is set to be held in Las Vegas on April 3. The awards will be hosted by Trevor Noah this year. The nominations were announced in November last year. Here are the biggest and most popular nominees this year.

Justin Bieber

In 2021, when Bieber’s album Peaches released, it went viral and trended on all music platforms. The album that also features Daniel Caesar and Giveon, has been nominated under the ‘Record of the Year’ category alongside artistes Jon Batiste, Brandi Carlile and others. Bieber has also received nominations under the ‘Album of the Year’ category for Justice, ‘Song of the Year’ for Peaches, ‘Best Pop Solo Performance’ for Anyone.

BTS

South Korean boy band BTS has gained massive global popularity. While they have not won any Grammys so far, they have been nominated under the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their popular hit Butter.

Taylor Swift

American singer-songwriter who is popular for her deeply personal songs has been nominated under several categories at the Grammys. Her ninth studio album Evermore has been nominated under the ‘Album of the Year’ category. Her song Gold Rush (that was released in 2020) of the album Evermore has also been nominated under the ‘Producer of the Year, Non-Classical’ category.

Lady Gaga

The noted American singer-songwriter known for her musical versatility has received several nominations. Gaga has been nominated for her rendition of I Get a Kick Out of You along with Tony Bennett under the ‘Record of the Year’, ‘Best Music Video’ and ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’ category, for her song Love for Sale under the ‘Album of the Year’, ‘Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical’ and ‘Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album’ category. Lady Gaga has so far received 34 Grammy nominations, won 12 Grammys.

Billie Eilish

The young American singer-songwriter has been nominated under several categories. Her first nominations lie under the general field category for ‘Record of the Year’ and ‘Album of the Year’ for which her album Happier Than Ever has been nominated. It has also been nominated under ‘Song of the Year’, ‘Best Music Video’, ‘Best Music Film’, ‘Best Pop Vocal Album’ and ‘Best Pop Solo Performance’ category.

Sean Paul

Jamaican rapper Sean Paul has received one nomination for his album Live N Livin which is his seventh studio album. The first single of the album Buss A Bubble was released in 2019.

Carrie Underwood

American singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood has so far received seven wins and 16 nominations. For her song If I Didn’t Love You, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean have been nominated under the Best Country Duo/Group Performance, and for her song My Saviour under the Best Roots Gospel Album.

Doja Cat

American rapper Doja Cat has been trending on Instagram and has been nominated under the Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Song of the Year for Kiss Me More, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Planet Her and Montero.

Kanye West

American rapper and fashion designer Kanye West has been nominated under the Album of the Year category for Montero and Donda, under Best Melodic Rap Performance for Hurricane, Best Rap Song for Jail and for Best Rap Song for Donda.

Ariana Grande

American singer Ariana Grande has been nominated under the Album of the Year category for Planet Her, Best Solo Pop Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album for Positions and for the Best Remixed Recording for Met Him Last Night.

David Guetta

French DJ David Guetta has so far been nominated 10 times and has had two wins at the Grammys. This year he has been nominated with Afrojack for Hero under the Best Dance/Electronic Recording.