The future of Indian cinema and story of two young directors

Modhura Palit is excited to be sharing the stage with Bruno Delbonnel, the famous French cinematographer who shot Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. Both Palit, who graduated in cinematography from the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata, two years ago, and Delbonnel will be receiving two top cinematography honours on the sidelines of the 72nd Cannes Film Festival beginning on May 14. \u201cI will be getting the opportunity to meet Bruno Delbonnel, the world-famous cinematographer of Amelie,\u201d beams Palit who was born in Kolkata. \u201cThere are going to be a lot of important DPs (directors of photography) at the ceremony,\u201d she adds. The Pierre Ang\u00e9nieux ExcelLens in Cinematography ceremony on May 24 will pay tribute to Delbonnel, while Palit will receive the Ang\u00e9nieux Special Encouragement award. Instituted in 2003 in memory of Pierre Ang\u00e9nieux, founder of French camera lens manufacturing giant Ang\u00e9nieux, to honour a prominent director of photography in world cinema, it also highlights the promising work of a young film professional from last year. Palit, who has already shot three feature films in Bengali, will be offered the opportunity to use the best of the Ang\u00e9nieux technology for the images of her next project as part of the award. Palit will be joined in Cannes by two of her fellow SRFTI graduates\u2014Dominic Sangma and Saurav Rai. Sangma, who is from Meghalaya, and Rai, from West Bengal, studied direction at the film school. Sangma has been chosen to present his new film project at Marche du Film, the Cannes festival\u2019s film market. Rai\u2019s new film, which is in post-production, is part of the Hong Kong Goes to Cannes section, also in the film market, having been selected by the Hong Kong-Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF). Sangma will be part of La Fabrique Cin\u00e9ma of the Institut Fran\u00e7ais in Cannes, a tailored programme to help talented young directors from emerging countries increase their international exposure. His film, titled Rapture, is once again set in his Nongthymmai Garo village in Meghalaya like his previous one. It revolves around the disappearance of a boy when villagers are busy collecting an insect that appears only once in four years. \u201cI have shot the opening scenes,\u201d says Sangma. \u201cThe insects, called cicada, come in millions and people throng forests to collect them for food because these are soft, tender and tasty,\u201d adds Sangma, who will be meeting agents, producers and festival programmers. Rai, whose short film Gudh (Nest) was part of the Cinefondation section for film schools at the Cannes festival in 2016, will be pitching his debut feature film in Nepali at the Cannes film market. Rai\u2019s film will be part of the same Hong Kong Goes to Cannes programme that had Village Rockstars in 2017. Titled Invitation, the film, like Sangma\u2019s, also centres on a boy, 10-year-old Tashi who works in a cardamom orchard. \u201cIt is about the judgment and morality of society,\u201d says Rai. \u201cWe still have a filter to look at certain people,\u201d adds the director, who has cast several of his family members in the film, shot in his village, Bara Mangwa, located between Darjeeling and Kalimpong towns. \u201cIt is organic home-brewed cinema,\u201d laughs Rai, who has roped in Telugu music director Lokesh Kanithi to compose music. With no films from India, the world\u2019s largest film producer, in the festival\u2019s official selection, Palit, Sangma and Rai will be the sole representatives of Indian cinema at Cannes this year. (Faizal Khan is a freelancer)