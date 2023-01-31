The first picture of Priyanka Chopra’s baby Malti Marie revealed. Check here

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her actor-singer husband Nick Jonas have finally revealed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’s face for the first time. It was a big day for the Jonas Brothers as they received a star on the iconic Walk of Fame. Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas, and Sophie Turner cheered for their husbands.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie was also present at the event. She was born in January last year via surrogacy, and the couple had strictly avoided revealing her face to the public thus far.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra posted a video from the big moment and she wrote: “So proud of you my love! Congratulations Jonas Brothers.” The video revealed Malti Marie’s face for the first time.

Her Instafam flooded her post with comments. A few Instagram users thought that baby Malti takes after her dad Nick Jonas. “OMG your daughter is the DNA of your husband,” a comment read. Another Instagram user wrote that the star couple’s daughter combines Nick and Priyanka perfectly. “Congratulations Nick! A user blessed baby Malti and wrote, “Face revealed – best timing I guess. Kanhaji bless her.”

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s post here:

Priyanka Chopra was seen wearing a dark burgundy coloured midi dress with chunky earrings. She completed the look with dark-hued lips and oversized sunglasses. Baby Malti wore a matte gold tweed jacket with matching shorts.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018 in Rajasthan. Announcing the arrival of their baby girl, the star couple shared a statement in January last year. The statement read: “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”