The film is symbolic of goodness winning over evil: AAP MLA Jarnail Singh on Diljit Dosanjh’s Jogi

Being a part of the activists who have spent their life fighting to get justice for the victims of the massacre of Sikhs in 1984, Delhi AAP MLA Jarnail Singh appreciated the Punjabi film Jogi, which focuses on the atrocities carried out against the Sikh community.

Singh referred to the scenes of the film that depict the helplessness of the people who were subjected to torturous death in front of their family members, adding that this was one of the most shameful acts in the history of humanity.

AAP MLA also appreciated the filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar and the star cast, including Daljit Dosanjh, for taking up this sensitive subject and being the real happenings of the 1984 Sikh Genocide in front of the world.

At the same time, Singh pointed toward the goodness personified in the form of friendship in the film.

Singh while sharing his opinion on Jogi, said, “Friendship between four friends from different communities is exemplary and conveys that true friend overcome every hurdle to save the faith of a friend. The film is symbolic of goodness winning over evil,” added Singh.