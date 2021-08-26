The Family Man was ‘scary, risky’ for me, thought it would flop badly: Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni (Photo: IE)

Actor Samantha Akkineni who recently rose to fame after The Family Man season 2 where she played the role of Rajalekshmi Sekharan/ Raji. The actor in a recent interview with Indian Express revealed that she was very scared and didn’t believe the movie would turn out so well. She further revealed the role was particularly challenging as she was always put in the ‘cute girl’ slot. Playing a role of trained LTTE operative, living undercover in Chennai did surprised the audience. “It was risky as well as scary for me”, the 34 years old actress was quoted as saying to Indian Express.

Going by her performance and appreciation she received for the role, it is safe to say that her efforts truly paid off. Her performance as a deadly assassin, in fact, became one of the most talked about characters of the series. From being a helpless woman to becoming a lethal force who could kill without giving a second thought–her journey left the audience astounded.

The actress revealed, as told to the Indian Express, that she never expected that people, even the ones who never called her before, would call/message her to congratulate and appreciate her performance. The actress is expected to receive several awards for her role. She has recently bagged the Best Actors award at the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne (IFFM).

Talking about awards and recognition, the actor said that she doesn’t sign movies for awards but roles that she truly believes in. “The roles that I believe would make me a better person”, she told IE. The awards are, however, always welcome as they inspire us to do better. And in that context, “I’m thankful for awards,” Samantha concluded.

Opening up on her role the actress revealed that the role was physically taxing indeed and was a test of Samantha’s strength and endurance. She, in fact, had performed all the stunts herself in the movie for which she watched a lot of real-life footage and documentaries which helped her in performance. She worked with Stunt master Yannick Ben for stunt sequences. Samantha, talking about Yannick Ben, said that he has an amazing style of fighting, very unique and I wanted to imitate his style.