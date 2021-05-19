The Family Man Season 2: Bigger challenges for Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant as he meets Samantha Akkineni’s Raji; Trailer out!

The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on June 4.

Amazon Prime Videos has finally released the much-awaited trailer of The Family Man Season 2 and also announced the date of its release on the OTT platform. The trailer was shared by the entire star cast of the web series from Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant to Sharib Hashmi’s JK and new entrant Samantha Akkineni as Raji.

The new season unravels a new challenge for the family man, Srikant who is seen bored at a cubicle job where his boss is seen pushing him to go beyond the “minimum guy”, while his accomplice JK is handling a ‘hostage situation’. Mounted on a bigger canvas the new mission for team Srikant moves to Chennai where the Intel learns about a dangerous coalition brewing between ISIS and the rebel groups. Enters Samantha, part of a rebel gang plotting for what Srikant calls an attack. Like the previous serious, Season 2 is interspersed with the daily struggle of Srikant to fit into his children’s world, counseling sessions with his wife, light-hearted encounters of JK, and the kinds.

Samantha is seen in a never seen before avatar where she pulls some dangerous stunts and prepared to be the “new face of danger”. However, some of the characters in the first season like Moosa, cop Zoya, Arvind are missing in action even when the last season ended on a cliffhanger without determining their fate.

Watch the trailer here

The trailer was shared by actors like Taapsee Pannu, Rajkummar Rao as well. The show’s creators Raj and DK have earlier promised that the season is uncut and are confident that they have carved out an exciting season for you all. Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals at Amazon prime Video also called the new season ‘bigger and more complex’ and is confident to enthrall the audience with “Srikant’s face-off with his nemesis.’’

The Family Man’s first season that arrived in September 2019 revolved around Srikant Tiwari’s missions as a field agent while he works as a senior analyst at the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell. The season saw him defending his country from a terrorist attack while straddling in a slightly unsettled life with his wife and two kids. The series was well-received by the audience and the critics and won five awards at Filmfare OTT Awards.

Season 2 was supposed to release earlier this year and since its teaser launch and has been in news with fans continuously demanding its release. The season marks the digital debut of popular actress in Telegu and Tamil films, Samantha Akkineni. The director duo has praised her performance and defined her role as bold and edgy. The lead actor, Manoj in an interview revealed that the audience is going to experience something they will not forget easily.

The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on June 4.