The Ellen DeGeneres Show: A-list stars turn up for long-time host’s TV farewell

Popular talk show host Ellen DeGeneres spent an emotional roller coaster during the run-up to the finale of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, her long-running talk show. Reports from the US suggest that Ellen had been crying a lot, adding that the few weeks leading up to the finale were emotional.

The 64-year-old filmed the final episode of the show on April 29. The finale episode will air on May 26 and feature an A-list lineup, including Pink and Jennifer Aniston, who were both present on the show’s first-ever episode on September 8, 2003. Singer Billie Eilish, singer and actor Justin Timberlake, actor Zac Efron, and former First Lady Michelle Obama also turned up for the last few shows.

The reports also suggest that while Ellen was sad to see the show end, she didn’t want to make a hue and cry. One report said she wanted a quiet exit and friends and family of the cast and crew in attendance on the final day.

Following the last-day taping, Ellen tweeted a picture of herself on set and said: “Today we taped the final episode of The Ellen Show which airs on May 26th.”

“When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social Media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal. We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not. But whatever was happening, my goal was always for the show to be a place where we could all come together and laugh for an hour. Being invited into your lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

Since its debut, the comedian has hosted several celebrity guests, many of whom became targets of her pranks. However, the reputation of the show and Ellen herself took a hit in 2020 following allegations of toxic behaviour on set.

In July 2020, anonymous accounts from former employees accused the executive producers of harassment and alleged that the backstage was a toxic area and had an atmosphere with racist comments and microaggressions. Following the allegations, Ellen apologised to her staff members. In a letter to staff, the long-time host said she had always wanted the show to be a place of happiness and apologised for the change.

The Emmy winner said later that the accusations were hurtful to her. However, she added that those claims were not the reason behind her decision to end the show.