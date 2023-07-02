The director who helmed Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kai Po Che is set to introduce Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgn and Raveena Tandon daughter’s Rasha Thadani

Exciting news awaits Bollywood enthusiasts as the highly anticipated big-screen action-adventure helmed by acclaimed director Abhishek Kapoor gears up for release on February 9, 2024. Adding to the buzz, the film marks the much-awaited debut of Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, this film promises to be an exhilarating spectacle of entertainment and talent.

The news was confirmed by the renowned film critic Taran Adarsh via his tweet. In his tweet he wrote,” Ajay Devgn– Aaman Devgn–Rasha Tandon: Release date locked… Director Abhishek Kapoor’s next film – an action-adventure starring Ajay Devgn and introducing Aaman Devgan [nephew of AjayDevgn] and Rasha Thadani daughter of Anil Thadani and Raveena Tandon] – to release on 9 Feb 2024. The film – not titled yet – is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and PragyaKapoor.” He also shared a collage of the cast with the tweet.

Joining the budding stars Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani is Ajay Devgn himself, who will be seen sharing the screen with his nephew.

Steering this much-anticipated project is the critically acclaimed filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor. The director is known for introducing the immensely talented late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Known for his masterpieces such as “Rock On,” “Kai Po Che,” and “Kedarnath,” Kapoor has consistently showcased his ability to capture the essence of compelling stories and bring out the best in his actors.

The Plot:

While the title of the film remains undisclosed, it is set to take audiences on a thrilling ride through an action-packed adventure. The film’s plot intricacies are being kept under wraps, building curiosity and anticipation among fans, who eagerly await its release.

Anticipated Release:

With Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor as producers the film is expected to hit the silver screens on February 9, 2024

Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon, has been making headlines recently. Raveena Tandon shared a video on her Instagram handle where Rasha was seen showcasing her vocal talents caught the attention of fans and industry insiders alike, further adding to the excitement surrounding her Bollywood debut. She recently graduated from high school of Dhirubai Ambani international school.