The Crown, Netflix show to conclude soon in respect of Queen’s Death

The Crown, Netflix show is based on the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that have shaped her entire reign. The show’s seasons are an account of one decade in the Queen’s reign. The show debuted in 2016 on Netflix. The show got a dip during its third season in spite of that, the show managed to accumulate love and support from the audience.

Queen Elizabeth II is the longest serving monarch of the United Kingdom who passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on Tuesday, September 08, 2022. She died at Balmoral castle. His son Prince Charles, heir apparent, was with her during her last breaths, says reports. King Charles III will address the UK today. An Accession Council will proclaim King Charles as the new sovereign, which will be read at St. James’ Palace and the Royal Exchange in London, as said by the PTI report. Salient parliamentary meetings and business have been deferred for the next 10 days.

The series has four seasons till now and would be till the 5th season probably as said by the makers. There would be no filming further. Peter Morgan, The Crown’s creator said, “The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too”. The fifth season would be released in the year 2022 later. “We have our own version of Operation London Bridge. This is particularly pertinent for if we are filming. Filming will shut down immediately if we are in production, for at least a week. There would also be lots of discussion about when to restart”, a series insider told The New York Post, post the queen’s death. An insider told The Sun, “The marriage of Charles and Camilla is treated like the end of one turbulent period in the Windsors’ story, and the start of a whole new one.”

The role of monarch was played by Claire Foy in season one and two, Olivia Colman in season three and four and Imelda Staunton in season five and sixth, likely. Role of Diana was played by Elizabeth Debicki and King Charles III’s role is played by Dominic West.

“None of us know when that time will come but it would be right and proper to show respect to the Queen. It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect. She’s a global figure and it’s what we should do. She’s an extraordinary woman and people will be upset”, Director Stephen Daldry told Deadline in 2016. Helen Mirren won an Oscar because of the acclaimed film The Queen. She wrote an instagram where she said, “I am proud to be an Elizabethan. We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility.”