The Crown: Netflix drops first look of Princess Diana, Prince Charles for fifth season

The season will feature Debicki as Princess Diana in the 1990s, while West will portray the role of her estranged husband. (Photos credit: Instagram/The Crown)

Netflix has dropped the first images from the fifth season of the hit drama The Crown featuring Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Dominic West in the role of Prince Charles. The released pictures show Charles and Diana staring into the distance in a pensive state.

However, while most fans seemed complimentary about the casting, some were not impressed, especially with Prince Charles.

Shooting for the fifth season of the popular drama series began in the UK last month. The season will feature Debicki as Princess Diana in the 1990s, while West will portray the role of her estranged husband. Emma Corrin had portrayed the character of a young Princess Diana, suffering from an eating disorder and shunned by her the Royal family. Josh O’Connor had played the part of a young Charles, who never seriously took to his wife. Fans had applauded the performances of O’Connor and Corrin.

Netflix, however, is yet to comment on the fate of Princess Diana — if they will deal with the circumstances of her death during this season or the next one, set to be the show’s final one. Princess Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris while being chased by the paparazzi in 1997. Netflix has yet to announce the premiere date for the fifth season.

The Crown has received widespread praise, being called the “best soap opera” on TV and garnering 5/5 ratings by some reviewers. While there have been concerns over the false premise of some episodes, the series has been received positively.

The series, however, has received backlash from within the Royal family and some UK reviewers, who criticised the fourth season particularly for being “inaccurate”. Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith lambasted the award-winning show for its inaccuracies and portrayal of the family. She said The Crown’s lavish production, clever writing and acting tricked viewers into believing that whatever was being portrayed on screen actually happened.