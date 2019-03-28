The Big Bang Theory makes TV history! With 12 seasons, this sitcom is at top; here’s why

The Big Bang Theory team celebrates 276 episodes. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The series finale of one of the most loved Comedy series Big Bang Theory will be aired in a month’s time. Fans are certainly going to miss watching their favourite characters. In the meantime, the show had something to celebrate, as they managed to reach a big milestone. With Season 12, The Big Bang Theory becomes the longest-running multi-camera comedy in TV history. Isn’t that amazing? The Big Bang Theory team certainly celebrated this big occasion and we saw the lead cast including Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar.

The series made history after completing 276 episodes this Spring. Sharing a lovely post on their Instagram page, the caption read that today marks a BIG television milestone! The Big Bang Theory is officially televisions longest running multi-camera comedy EVER!

Actor Kunal Nayyar who plays the role of Raj on the show also shares a post on Instagram marking the milestone achievement of the show. He wrote that and there you have it, this script officially makes the longest running sitcom in the history of television, just surpassing the show. What a dream come true. Thank you for your kindness over these past 12 years.

Take a look at Kunal Nayyar’s post:

The team celebrated with a cute display of cupcakes that were arranged as the number 276. The series finale is all set to air on Thursday, May 16th and fans can’t wait to see it. Fans have been hoping to catch a glimpse of some their favourite guest stars over the seasons to once again make an appearance in the series finale.

Big Bang theory cast:

The Big Bang Theory airs on Thursdays, 8 p.m. on CBS. The one-hour finale will premiere on May 16. Created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, the show premiered on CBS on September 24, 2007.The show originally centred on the lives of socially awkward physicists Sheldon Cooper and Leonard Hofstadter, who take a wild turn when the free-spirited and beautiful Penny moves in next door. The series stars Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Mayim Bialik, Kunal Nayyar, and Melissa Rauch. It has earned 10 Emmy wins and 52 nominations during its run.