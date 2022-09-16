The audience is ‘Mai Baap’ and we are making content for them: Tisca Chopra

Tisca Chopra is undoubtedly one of the finest actors we have in the Hindi film industry. After proving her acting prowess, the actress has also donned the hats of a producer, director, and author. From her award-winning short film Chutney, Chhuri, Rubaru to films such as Firaaq, Qissa, and Taare Zameen Par, among many others, the actress always brings her A-game to the table. In her upcoming web series Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya, which explores the supernatural genre, Tisca Chopra is not only proving her acting skills but also her dedication as an artist.

In an exclusive interview with financialexpress.com’s Eshita Bhargava, Tisca Chopra talks about her character Avni Raut, preparing for the role, why Hindi films are being rejected by the audience, the boycott trend, and more:

Watch full interview with Tisca Chopra:

Dahan’s Plot:

Dahan Raakan ka Rahasya follows an IAS official (Tisca Chopra) on a mission to uncover the truth about Shilaspura, popularly known as the ‘Land of the Dead’. In response to unusual killings and disappearances, she embarks on a mission to challenge the village’s long-held beliefs. Dahan is available on Disney+ Hotstar.