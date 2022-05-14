‘The Archies’ teaser OUT! Families of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor have most aww-dorable reactions on starry debut

It’s Official! Teaser of ‘The Archies’ – much-anticipated debut movie of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda – was released on Saturday. Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, ‘The Archies’, is the Hindi adaptation of the world-famous comic book. From Gauri Khan to Amitabh Bachchan to Jhanvi Kapoor, the families were overjoyed with the announcement. The other members of this live-action musical include Yuvraj Menda, Dot, Vedang Raina and Mihir Ahuja of ‘Super 30’ fame.

From renting the Archie’s Digest for 25 paise per day from book rental stores to see Zoya Akhtar make this come alive on screen….is just incredible. Wishing all the little ones the best as they take their first little steps into the most beautiful of professions. pic.twitter.com/uiKsLgGrP9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 14, 2022

While senior Bachchan lauded the teaser with a ‘son-rise’ shoutout, excited Gauri Khan was a proud mom as she lauded daughter Suhana Khan. Janhvi Kapoor’s exuberance was epitome of sisterly affection!

So who is playing what? Well, for starters, let’s the lead cast – Suhana Khan will be seen as Veronica Lodge whereas Khushi Kapoor will portray the character of Betty Cooper. Shweta Bachchan Nanda and businessman Nikhil Nanda’s son Agastya Nanda will be seen playing the lead role of Archie Andrews.

The teaser also features a song which goes well with the teeny-bopper, rom-com vibe of this musical. ‘The Archies’ movie will be released on OTT platform Netflix.

With the launch of Agastya Nanda, Bollywood will see the third generation of the Bachchan family. Interestingly, there have been several rumours about the launch of Nanda’s sister Navya Naveli Nanda in the film industry. But earlier this year, Navya made it clear that she would never join the tinsel town as an actor but rather focus on becoming a businesswoman like her mother.

T 4282 – …. another SONrise .. my GrandSON .. all the blessings Agastya .. love you ❤️ https://t.co/TEsUic9Sol — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 14, 2022

The other star kid in the trio is Suhana Khan, who has been in the news from time to time. Khan has been known as someone who has spoken her mind despite heavy trolling. In 2020, she had posted an ‘end colourism’ post after some netizens commented on her appearance.

Khushi Kapoor has been bit away from the limelight as the focus has always been on her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor.