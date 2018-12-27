‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ trailer released: Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna offer sneak peek into Congress-Manmohan Singh relationship

The Accidental Prime Minister trailer: The much-awaited film releases on January 11. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

The Accidental Prime Minister trailer: After months of wait and anticipation, the makers of The Accidental Prime Minister have unveiled the film’s trailer. Based on the 2014 memoir of the same name, the film revolves around the life of Manmohan Singh, the economist who served as the Prime Minister for 10 years from 2004 to 2014.

Just yesterday, Kher had taken to social media to announce that the film’s trailer will be unveiled on Thursday. And while Kher nailed the impersonation in the video message, his performance in the film is bang on. When it comes to depicting a real-life personality on screen, it sometimes becomes an added pressure, but for Kher, it seems to be a smooth transformation.

From perfecting the pauses to effortlessly pulling off his dialogues – Kher has sewn the intricacies of the character together with a proper focus on detailing and thankfully so.

Directed by debutant Vijay Dutt and written by Hansal Mehta, the film also sees Aahana Kumra and Arjun Mathur in key roles. While Aahana essays the role of Priyanka Gandhi, Arjun Mathur plays Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Revered actor Suzanne Bernert plays the role of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Akshaye Khanna plays political commentator Sanjaya Baru and seems to be in top form.

Baru, a journalist and policy analyst, served as Manmohan Singh’s media adviser between 2004 and 2008. Singh was prime minister between 2004 and 2014. Baru’s The Accidental Prime Minister: The Making and Unmaking of Manmohan Singh (Penguin India) details what he describes as Sonia Gandhi’s repeated attempts to undermine Singh’s functioning. In Baru’s telling, Singh was prevented from assuming full charge of the Prime Minister’s Office and his cabinet by the Congress party president and her associates.

The film delves deep into the internal politics of the Congress party and how Manmohan Singh found himself in the middle of it. Even before the trailer release, the film had garnered a lot of attention presumably for its theme. The film is now slated to release on January 11 and fans can’t help but wait to see the biographical film.