The Accidental Prime Minister trailer missing from YouTube? Here is what Anupam Kher said

Anupam Kher playing the role of former PM Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister. (Photo: Bollywood Hungama)

The trailer of the much-awaited film ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ seems to be missing from the top trends of YouTube. Over the past few days, the trailer and the plot of the film have been in the limelight for a lot of different reason and now it is back for some more. The lead actor of the movie, Anupam Kher who is playing the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the movie, took to his social media account on January 1st to question YouTube on the status of the film’s trailer. In his tweet, Kher has mentioned that the trailer that until December 31 was on the top of the top trending list has all of a sudden disappeared from the search list or is listed at the 50th position.

“Dear @YouTube!!! I am getting messages & calls that in parts of our country if you type, trailer of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister, it is either not appearing or at 50th position. We were trending at No.1 yday. Please help,” he wrote on Twitter.

Dear @YouTube!!! I am getting messages & calls that in parts of our country if you type, trailer of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister, it is either not appearing or at 50th position. We were trending at No.1 yday. Please help. #HappyNewYear. #37millionviews ????https://t.co/TUu4AtaRzk pic.twitter.com/KhoZJuxmmu — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 1, 2019

Along with the post, Kher also shared the screenshots of certain comments on the trailer saying, “Why YouTube is hiding this trailer,” “to search movie trailer type the accidental prime minister pen” and “in search results it appears in 50th number.”

Watch | The official trailer of Accidental Prime Minister

YouTube is yet to react on the whole situation. However, Anupam Kher again took to Twitter today to share a video of him where is talking about the issue. His post also includes the post of the trailer from YouTube. Along with the video, Kher wrote, “While we are dealing with the trailer issues of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister on @YouTube, here is a small request from our team with the link. Please retweet as much as you can. Thanks.”

While we are dealing with the trailer issues of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister on @YouTube, here is a small request from our team with the link. Please retweet as much as you can. Thanks.???? https://t.co/3eEp6xiZaw pic.twitter.com/s7aoOOIgPP — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 2, 2019

The Accidental Prime Minister which is based on a book written by Sanjaya Baru is all set to hit the silver screens on January 11, 2019. While Anupam Kher is playing the role of former PM Manmohan Singh, Akshaye Khanna is playing the role of Sanjaya Baru, and Suzanne Bernert is playing ‘Sonia Gandhi’, Aahana Kumra is playing Priyanka Gandhi.