The Accidental Prime Minister: Rahul Gandhi to Lalu Prasad Yadav; full cast of Manmohan Singh’s biopic

Acclaimed actor Anupam Kher will be essaying the role of former PM. (Twitter)

A country where anything related to politics or Bollywood makes headlines immediately, the amount of curiosity that will be generated when these two meet is unexplainable. One of the biopics which have generated a huge amount of curiosity and is much awaited is “The Accidental Prime Minister”. This biographical political drama film based on the memoir of the same name by Sanjay Baru will portray the story of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh who served as the PM for a decade, from 2004-2014 under the UPA (United Progressive Alliance).

Acclaimed actor Anupam Kher will be essaying the role of former PM and revealed the first poster of the film on his twitter handle. The actor looks nothing but a spitting image of the former prime minister. There have been several images that have been doing rounds of Anupam as well as his co-star who play various characters from his party. There is a star cast of over 140 characters portraying various politicians. The actor thus decided that he’ll himself share these pictures before anybody speculates anything.

Here’s a look at some characters of the movie and the actors who are playing them:

1. Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi

Arjun Mathur who has appeared in a few Bollywood films like Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Luck By Chance’ and Mira Nair’s ‘Migration’ will essay the role of Rahul Gandhi. Ahana Kumra who rose to fame with the critically acclaimed and widely popular movie of 2017, “Lipstick Under My Burkha” will play the role of Rahul’s sister Priyanka Gandhi.

2. Lalu Prasad Yadav and Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Debutant Vimal Verma plays the role of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav who was famous for his witty lines and controversies. Ram Avatar Bhardwaj who is a first-time actor and looks exactly his part will play the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

3. Sonia Gandhi

German actress Suzanne Bernert grabbed the role of the ex-congress president when she sent the makers her audition clip. Her dialogue delivery and appearance matched that of the Congress leader so much that the makers called her on board and replaced the Italian actress they had zeroed in on.

Suzanne Bernert as Sonia Gandhi in “The Accidental Prime Minister”. (IE)

4. Gursharan Kaur

Actress Divya Seth Shah plays the wife of Manmohan Singh. She is a film and television actress who was a part of the popular show ‘Hum Log’.

5. Akshaye Khanna

The versatile actor plays the role of Sanjay Baru who was Singh’s media advisor from 2004-2008. He wrote the memoir and published it in 2014 before the 2014 assembly election creating a huge furore in the political scenario.

6. Other actors

Few other characters that have been introduced so far are Ajit Sat who is playing Narasimha Rao, Anil Rastogi as Shivraj Patil and Avtar Sahni as LK Advani.

This seems to be the season of biopics in Bollywood. With Sanju having done exceptional business there is an interesting line up of biopics with Soorma, based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh set to release this weekend. Apart from this, 1983 starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev has also been announced. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput is playing the role of Indian Air Force Pilot and first Indian citizen to travel in space, Rakesh Sharma in his unnamed biopic.

The Accidental Prime Minister is slated to release on December 21, before the 2019 assembly election and is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, written by Mayank Tewari and is produced by Bohra Bros and has Hansal Mehta as its creative producer.