The Accidental Prime Minister lands in fresh trouble! Court orders FIR against Anupam Kher, 13 others for damaging image of top leaders

Anupam Kher’s forthcoming film ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ is in news since its trailer release. Based on Sanjay Baru’s book, this film is made on Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s tenure and has created quite a buzz ahead of its release. Now, a Muzaffarpur court in Patna has ordered FIRs against Anupam Kher and 13 others in connection with a petition filed by Advocate Sudhir Ojha against the movie.

Earlier on Wednesday, a case was filed against actor Anupam Kher and others associated with the film ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ for damaging the image of some top leaders. The complaint was filed by Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha before the chief judicial magistrate’s court of Muzaffarpur which admitted it and listed it for hearing before Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate Gaurab Kamal.

Besides Anupam, who plays the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the film, others named in the complaint include actor Akshaye Khanna who plays journalist Sanjay Baru, media adviser to the ex-PM.

Actors and actresses who have played the roles of Priyanka Vadra, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi have also been named in the petition alongside the movie’s producer and director. Advocate Sudhir has alleged that he felt hurt upon viewing the promos of the movie on YouTube and TV channels. The film is set to hit the silver screen on January 11.

The petition further stated that the film projects the country and a host of its political leaders, ranging from former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, his deputy Lal Krishna Advani, BSP Chief Mayawati, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, in very poor light.

The petition was filed under IPC sections 295, 153, 153A, 293, 504 and 120B relating to promoting enmity between different groups, the sale of obscene objects, insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal conspiracy.

A few days back, a petition was also filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a ban on the trailer of the political drama that shows former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as a victim of Congress’ infighting. The petition was filed by Pooja Mahajan who said that the film has been made to create the wrong impression in minds of people, news agency ANI reported.

The petitioner urged the court to pass an order to ban the trailer of the movie and also issue directions to the Centre, Google, Youtube and the Central Board of Film Certification in this regard. Her petition said that film producer has no authority to violate the mandate of the Constitution which provides respect towards constitutional functionaries.