‘The Accidental Prime Minister’: Case filed against Anupam Kher, others in Bihar for damaging image of top leaders

Anupam Kher has essayed the role of former prime minister Manmohan Singh in the movie

Anupam Kher starrer The Accidental Prime Minister has been in news ever since the release of its trailer. Now, a case has been filed against actor Anupam Kher and others associated with the film ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ in a Bihar court on Wednesday for damaging the image of some top leaders.

A complaint was filed by Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha before the chief judicial magistrate’s court of Muzaffarpur which admitted it and listed it for hearing on January 8 before Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate Gaurab Kamal. Besides Anupam, who plays the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the film, others named in the complaint include actor Akshaye Khanna who plays journalist Sanjay Baru, media adviser to the ex-PM on whose book the movie is said to have been based.

Also Read: The Accidental Prime Minister trailer missing from YouTube?

Actors and actresses who have played the roles of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and Congress president Rahul Gandhi have also been named in the petition alongside the movie’s producer and director. Advocate Ojha has alleged that he felt hurt upon viewing the promos of the movie on YouTube and TV channels. The film is set to hit theatres on January 11.

The petition further states that the film projects the country and a host of its political leaders, ranging from BSP Chief Mayawati, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his deputy Lal Krishna Advani, in very poor light.

The petition was filed under IPC sections 295, 153, 153A, 293, 504 and 120B relating to promoting enmity between different groups, the sale of obscene objects, insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal conspiracy.

Meanwhile, movie critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the new poster of the film.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

All set for 11 Jan 2019 release… New poster of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister… Stars Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna… Directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte… #TAPM pic.twitter.com/nl8gNc5DIE — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2019

Earlier on Wednesday, actor Anupam Kher mentioned in his tweet, that the trailer of his upcoming film has all of a sudden disappeared from the search list.

Anupam Kher’s Tweet:

Dear @YouTube!!! I am getting messages & calls that in parts of our country if you type, trailer of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister, it is either not appearing or at 50th position. We were trending at No.1 yday. Please help. #HappyNewYear. #37millionviews https://t.co/TUu4AtaRzk pic.twitter.com/KhoZJuxmmu — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 1, 2019

He added that until December 31, the trailer was on the top of the trending list on YouTube but had slipped to the 50th position.

Anupam Kher’s Tweet:

While we are dealing with the trailer issues of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister on @YouTube, here is a small request from our team with the link. Please retweet as much as you can. Thanks. https://t.co/3eEp6xiZaw pic.twitter.com/s7aoOOIgPP — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 2, 2019

In another tweet, Kher urged people to retweet his tweet, which includes the post of the trailer from YouTube, as much as possible.