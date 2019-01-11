The Accidental Prime Minister box office prediction: Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna starrer to earn Rs 3-4 crore on its opening day

The movie names, all taken from the book, whether it is the Gandhis and Congress functionaries or bureaucrats and Opposition leaders.

The Accidental Prime Minister box office collection: There are two wonderful things about The Accidental Prime Minister, a tactless, humourless takedown of the functioning of the Prime Minister’s Office under the Congress Party’s leader Manmohan Singh. One is that the movie takes full advantage of the constitutional right to free expression to talk about real political personalities using their real names. The other is that Vijay Gutte’s directorial debut holds out the prospect, without actually intending to, of similar films on the inner workings of other governments.

Written by Gutte, Mayank Tiwari, Aditya Sinha and Karl Dunne, the 110-minute movie is part of the double-headed attack this week on the Opposition during an election year. If Uri: The Surgical Strike makes a case for the ruling party’s claim to muscular governance, The Accidental Prime Minister purports to show how we got there.

We got in touch with film critic Girish Johar to know his views.

Talking to Financialexpress.com, Girish said, “the movie has a startling trailer which revolves around the political circle of the Congress party. And with the stars like Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna in it, it is going to be a HARDCORE POLITICAL DRAMA”!

Girish said talking about the film’s box-office prospects, “it is a metro-centric film which is completely based on facts, therefore it is expected to earn Rs 3-4 crores on its first day of release”.

Also Read: URI box office prediction day 1!

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the number of screen count on his official Twitter account.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

#TheAccidentalPrimeMinister screen count…

India: 1300

Overseas: 140

Worldwide total: 1440 screens. #Hindi version.#Tamil and #Telugu versions will release on 18 Jan 2019… Release date of #English version will be decided shortly… #TAPM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 10, 2019

Watch trailer:



The movie names, all taken from the book, whether it is the Gandhis and Congress functionaries or bureaucrats and Opposition leaders. Each of these characters is portrayed by actors who most closely resemble them or are made up to look like them. Additionally, fans of masala movies might not find much flavour in this political drama. Meanwhile, on the other hand, viewers might also be curious about the depiction of the Gandhi family, which could lead to an increase in footfall.

Moments after the release of The Accidental Prime Minister trailer, the movie had received some severe backlash for its timing, which comes just months before the Lok Sabha polls. On this context, The Accidental Prime Minister’s debutant director Vijay Ratnakar Gutte had told Indian Express that he did not want the film to get “political”. He said that it is not a political film, it is a humorous film.