The Accidental Prime Minister box office collection day 4: Anupam Kher’s film struggles to catch up with Uri

Debutante Vijay Ratnakar Gutte’s The Accidental Prime Minister, which is based on Sanjaya Baru’s book, is witnessing a growth in its box office collection. The movie, starring Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles, managed to earn Rs 13.9 crores in four days, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Anupam Kher’s The Accidental Prime Minister was released on 11th January. Baru, who wrote the book, was the media adviser of the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during his tenure. Anupam Kher plays the key role of Manmohan Singh in the movie and Akshaye Khanna is in the role of Sanjaya Baru.

However, Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike has overtaken Anupam Kher’s film and earned over Rs 46 crore in 4 days. Both movies are based on real events and were released on 11th January 2019.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, Vijay Ratnakar Gutte’s movie has also received backlash for allegedly showing Congress party in a bad light. The movie shows the power struggle between the Congress party and the central government.

Meanwhile, The Accidental Prime Minister has been cleared for release in Pakistan with minor cuts, Pakistan’s Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) said on Tuesday. The film will release in the country on January 18.

Apart from Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna, the biographical film features Arjun Mathur, Suzanne Bernert, and Aahana Kumra in the role of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi respectively. The film is produced under the banner of Rudra Production and Pen India Limited.